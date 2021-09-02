City council could soon discuss if Owen Sound will follow in the footsteps of other municipalities by mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees and council.

Mayor Ian Boddy notified his council colleagues Monday that he will be presenting a motion Sept. 13 that, if adopted, would direct staff to report back on developing an employee and council vaccination policy “designed to protect the employees, contractors, volunteers and the public” during the pandemic.

Owen Sound could discuss vaccination policy for council, staff

“It’s trying to find that balance between if people choose to be vaccinated or how often they get a test. We just need to have a look at it,” Boddy said in an interview.

Boddy’s notice of motion comes two weeks after the provincial government announced it will mandate COVID-19 vaccination policies for higher-risk settings, such as hospitals, home and community care services, retirement homes, post-secondary institutions, retirement homes, women’s shelters and paramedic services.

Individuals will have to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, a medical reason for not being vaccinated or complete a COVID-19 vaccine educational session.

Those who do not provide proof of receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be required to undertake regular antigen testing.

The notice of motion also came two days before the province announced that, starting Sept. 22, people will have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to access certain businesses and settings, such as indoor dining, nightclubs, meeting and event spaces, gyms and fitness facilities, sporting events, casinos and concerts.