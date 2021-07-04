Owen Sound council briefs

An Owen Sound city councillor wants an Indigenous land acknowledgement to be read before every council meeting.

Coun. Carol Merton, at the June 28 council meeting, said she would move a motion at the next regular council meeting calling for an expansion of the city’s current land acknowledgement practice.

Her motion proposes the land acknowledgement be recited at the beginning of each council meeting, including committee and public meetings. It would be included in meeting minutes and on the city’s website.

Merton suggested council include this expansion of the land acknowledgment practice in a procedural bylaw report due Aug. 30.

She also called on council to direct staff to “include actions that will support the work of reconciliation,” and a “corporate equity, diversity and inclusion strategy” by Dec. 2022.

She said this would be a sign of “the commitment of the city of Owen Sound to the continuing work of reconciliation with the Indigenous Peoples of Canada.”

Deputy Mayor Brian O’Leary noted significant cost increases involving four city projects and asked city staff if they would investigate what happened and put something in place to better deal with cost overruns.

He cited East Bayshore construction work, which is $575,000 over budget, 9th Avenue East-area infrastructure and service development, which is $325,000 over budget, the 10th Street bridge, which went $1.4 million over the original budget, and an industrial check valve project, estimated $200,000 over budget.

“This totals about two and a half million dollars and frankly, I just don’t think this is OK,” O’Leary said. He noted city policies don’t allow spending above $250,000 without council’s approval “but yet this has been allowed.”