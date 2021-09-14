Owen Sound developing vaccination policy for staff, council

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

City council unanimously approved, in a recorded vote Monday, a motion from Mayor Ian Boddy to direct staff to present a report on such a policy, which the resolution says will be designed to protect employees, contractors, volunteers and the public.

“There’s been a lot of policies passed in various municipalities – one recently at Grey County – and different businesses are doing it and I think it’s appropriate that we be able to move forward and give our staff and council and everybody a security of knowing what the framework is,” Boddy said while introducing his motion.

City manager Tim Simmonds told council that staff thinks this is the right time to create a vaccination policy. It will be developed by the city’s senior leadership team and human resources, he said.

The document will meet the needs, he said, of those who cannot be vaccinated.

It will be reviewed by the city’s legal counsel as well as the Grey Bruce Health Unit, he said.

Coun. Scott Greig said vaccination is a “very personal decision.

“I hope that our policy that comes forward recognizes the personalization of the vaccine on each person,” he said.

Grey County’s policy requires all eligible employees, student placements and volunteers to provide proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. If unvaccinated, they must complete a mandatory education session and be screened for COVID-19 at regular intervals, currently twice weekly, using a rapid antigen test.