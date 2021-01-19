Article content

Owen Sound has extended until Jan. 29 the commenting period for its draft $64.8-million 2021 budget, which includes an overall property tax hike of just under two per cent.

Council received written questions from only one person during a public meeting on the spending plan Monday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound expecting to approve 2021 budget Feb. 8 Back to video

Comments received by the clerk by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 will be provided to council Feb. 8, which is when it’s expected to formally adopt the budget by bylaw.

The 2021 financial blueprint, which includes a $12.9-million capital spending plan, will require the city to collect about $31.7 million in property tax revenue, about $850,000 or 2.76 per cent more than it raised last year.

After factoring in prior year assessment growth and Grey County and education levies, the average residential property taxpayer will see their combined tax bill increase by 1.95 per cent this year.

Corporate services director Kate Allan said that increase will boost the average tax bill to about $3,888 – $73 over last year’s bill.