Owen Sound field hospital coming down as local cases remain high
Article content
While Grey-Bruce is now a Delta variant hotspot with daily COVID-19 numbers that have been high compared to those of other Ontario jurisdictions, the slide in cases and reduced hospital pressures province-wide has allowed Grey Bruce Health Services to begin dismantling its Owen Sound field hospital.
Advertisement
Article content
“The rest of the province has gone really quiet now, so, at this point, we’re able to move patients within the hospital system. It’s better if you can keep patients within true hospitals and not in field hospitals,” GBHS president and CEO Gary Sims said Tuesday.
Owen Sound field hospital coming down as local cases remain high Back to video
“If there’s another wave, who knows, but right now all the predictions by the experts are that we’re coming out of this, there’s enough vaccinations occurring and the more people who get vaccinated the better it is. And for that reason, we’re comfortable (taking the field hospital down) even though we are the hotspot right now. It’s certainly an interesting dilemma for us.”
Hospital employees and local tradespeople started taking down the 75-bed temporary facility, assembled in April 2020 on the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre’s arena floor, on Monday.
Everything is expected to be packed up for storage by Aug. 6.
The dismantling work comes as Grey-Bruce had, as of Monday, a rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people of 168.4, which was the highest of any region in the province and well above the Ontario rate of 18.8. It also had a cumulative count of Delta variant cases of 123, the fourth-highest in Ontario behind Waterloo, Peel and Toronto.
Sixteen patients – all from Grey-Bruce – were in GBHS hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19 Tuesday, Sims said. About half of the Owen Sound hospital’s ICU beds were occupied by local residents with the virus.
“That’s the first time for us. Throughout this whole thing, the vast majority of people we’ve had in our ICU have been from out of town and shipped here and now, for the first time, we actually have local people in there,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
All of the Owen Sound hospital’s ICU beds are being used, but that’s typical for GBHS, which Sims said typically runs at 95 to 100 per cent capacity in that unit “under normal circumstances.”
During the province’s third wave of COVID-19, GBHS added more ICU beds at its hospitals to treat patients. It was close at times, Sims said, to having to use the Owen Sound field hospital for patients.
Sims said if local hospitalizations continue to climb, there’s now capacity in Ontario hospitals to move ICU patients to other facilities. The Owen Sound site could also add more beds again, if needed.
“We’re very fortunate being multi-site. We’re able to move patients around and create space within the Owen Sound site, which is where all the specialists sit. But the reality is, ICU beds are available now across the province and so there are no pressures. We could actually ship people to Toronto or to London, which we’ve been doing,” he said.
Work to create the local field hospital began in late March 2020, shortly after the pandemic began to take hold in Ontario.
The facility had freestanding pods, with up to six hospital beds in each. It was set up so medical professionals could conduct laboratory testing and receive results right away on-site and X-rays could be taken and read at each bedside. Oxygen and suction were also available at each bed.
The field hospital was a contingency requested by the provincial government, but ended up being used only for training, Sims said.
Advertisement
Article content
Electricians, carpenters, certified gas specialists, engineers and other workers are now dismantling the facility.
All of the walls, beds, pipes and other equipment will be loaded into three transport truck trailers, which will be stored on the Owen Sound hospital site.
Manuals are being created to help guide workers the next time the field hospital is needed.
Sims said the field hospital can be reassembled in as little as two weeks.
He said he recently received a request from British Columbia to ship the field hospital to the western Canadian province where hundreds of wildfires are now burning.
“We’re examining that as an option right now,” he said.
Removing the field hospital will also allow the Owen Sound Attack to resume games at the Lumley-Bayshore. The Ontario Hockey League squad’s regular season is slated to begin in October, with training camp expected to start later this summer.
“That’s important for the community to get back to normal in the fall,” Sims said.