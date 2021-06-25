Owen Sound field hospital to be taken down
With COVID-19 in retreat, the field hospital set up at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre arena floor is coming down.
Grey Bruce Health Services staff on July 12 will begin removing the 75-bed temporary facility, which was built in May 2020. It was a contingency requested by the provincial government and it turned out not to be needed here.
“The dismantling of the field hospital is good news for Grey and Bruce as we inch towards the end of the pandemic,” Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy said in a hospital news release. “We were happy to have supported and accommodated the needs of Grey Bruce Health Services over the past year,” he said.
“We look forward to the return to regular programming for our user groups, residents and visitors at the Bayshore Community Centre.”
As recently as April, it was looking more likely the field hospital would be needed. The city’s vaccination centre was moved out of the Lumley-Bayshore conference rooms because transfers of COVID patients from other areas indicated it might be put to use.
The province was grappling with the pandemic’s third wave and some of its hospitals were in crisis. Overwhelmed Toronto-area hospitals had to relocate COVID-19 patients to ICUs across the province. Hospitals in the South West region were told to expect 10 patients a day from the GTA.
The field hospital was fully equipped with beds, IT support, oxygen and medical gas lines. It was designed to be re-purposed and re-built if needed.
Deconstruction staff will create a handbook to ensure that the facility can be re-assembled, and that lessons learned in terms of the design and assembly will become part of GBHS’s pandemic plan for the future, the hospital’s news release said.
“When we built the field hospital, we said that our greatest measure of success would be if the facility was not required,” said Gary Sims, GBHS president and CEO. “Thanks to the safety precautions and personal sacrifices made by people in our region, we did not have to open the facility, and for that we are very grateful.”
The field hospital beds and equipment will be packed into a shipping container for storage at the Owen Sound hospital site.