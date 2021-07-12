Owen Sound fire chief retiring after 41 years of fire service

Owen Sound has begun a search for its next top firefighter after Chief Doug Barfoot announced his plan to retire once a replacement is found.

Barfoot, a local firefighter for 41 years who came out of a brief retirement in 2015 to become chief of Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services, said Monday he feels now is the right time to hang up his helmet and boots for good.

“I’ll miss the whole challenge of the job,” he said in an interview at the city fire hall on 3rd Avenue East.

“I’ve been on the record as saying I felt like I won the lottery when I got this job and I truly believe that.”

The city fire chief position is now posted on various online job boards, including on the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs’ website, with a closing date of July 19.

Barfoot said he will remain as chief through the recruitment process for his replacement, but he’s unsure how long that will take.

The fire chief, the job posting says, directs the overall administration, financial management and operations of the department, which is comprised of fire suppression, prevention and public education. The chief is also responsible for co-ordinating and administering fire suppression, training and fire prevention activities in Owen Sound and co-ordinating emergency and disaster response.

Born and raised in Owen Sound, Barfoot first worked as a firefighter at the Inter Township department.

After three years there, he was hired as a firefighter by the Owen Sound service in 1983.

He worked his way up the ranks progressively during his tenure, the city said in a news release.

His previous work experience as a mechanic helped him land his first promotion to driver mechanic, a dual role involving both firefighting and maintaining and repairing the department’s fleet.