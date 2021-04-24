





Owen Sound Fire Department receives new aerial platform truck Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Article content The Owen Sound Fire Department’s new 100-foot mid-mount aerial platform truck has arrived in the city. On Friday, the truck – known as Ladder 3 — made the 10-hour trip from Dublin, Ohio, where manufacturer Sutphen Corporation is based. On Saturday, city firefighters were learning the ropes on the nearly $2.1-million state-of-the-art piece of equipment. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound Fire Department receives new aerial platform truck Back to video Owen Sound Fire Chief Doug Barfoot said Saturday that pandemic-related delays pushed back the arrival by about four months, but they were happy to have it in their possession this weekend. He said the new apparatus has been carefully thought out and specifically designed to serve the city as it grows over the next 25 years. “We wanted to get a truck with as tight a turning radius as we possibly could, and that is because of the new subdivisions going in, the new parking lots, and everything is tighter,” Barfoot said. “That was our priority.”

Article content They also made the truck cab as short as they possibly could as 90 per cent of the time the back seat will not be required, saving almost 13 inches in the length of the truck. And the outriggers go out just over 18 feet — about two feet shorter than the ones on the truck it replaced – and there are two of them instead of four. The mid-mount ladder is also key on the new machine, compared to the former truck, where the system was rear-mounted. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times “This thing will operate and work in a lot tighter area than the last one did,” said Barfoot, adding the platform hung out over the front of the previous truck, while on the new truck it doesn’t, again making it more compact. “That was our main priority when we were moving to another aerial was to get something that was tight and compact,” The special features just keep going on and on. The new truck also has about the most storage of all the units the department looked at, making it “dual-duty” for specialized rescue equipment. And it still allows the department to reach the top of an eight-storey building or any other hard-to reach place it may need to go. Barfoot said the department wasn’t comfortable with taking a step back from having that kind of capability. And in the case of a rescue, it is much easier and safer to have someone loaded into the bucket than having them climb onto and down a straight ladder. “This one is just a little smaller with everything, and we are still maintaining the 100-foot reach,” Barfoot said. “And we are maintaining the same payload so we can still carry as much as the last one and this one flows more water.”

Article content The vehicle, which was purchased from Manitoba-based Fort Garry Fire Trucks, which is Sutphen’s Canadian dealer, replaces the Owen Sound service’s Nova Quintech 100-foot rear-mount aerial platform truck, purchased and put into service more than 25 years ago. That truck has been sold to the Huron East Fire Department, which has stations in Seaforth, Brussels and Ethel. Barfoot said the old truck had some life left in it, but it is going to a place where it will respond to far fewer calls each year. The National Fire Protection Association standards, which the city’s fire service has adopted as a suggested best practice, recommends replacing or downgrading to reserve status any fire apparatus that is more than 15 years old. The city’s fleet now includes the new aerial and two frontline pumper trucks. The department also has a 75-foot aerial ladder “squirt” truck in reserve. Barfoot said he was certainly impressed with the capabilities of the new machine. “They have come an awful long way,” said Barfoot. “Our last truck served us well for 25 years and I fully expect this one will too.” Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times There is also the ability to put the ladder and compartments onto a new chassis in the future, something that Barfoot looked into doing with the old truck, but it wasn’t an option. The manufacturer also went out of business in the late 1990s. Gene Maharg, the field engineer with Sutphen who drove the new truck to Owen Sound and was training the city department on it on Saturday, said the truck is one of the most state-of-the-art of its kind and the strongest in the industry. “Basically it is a crane. It will go 100 feet in the air and it will do 2,000 gallons a minute at 100 feet in the air,” said Maharg. “And being 25 years from the old one to this one, it is definitely a lot safer.”

