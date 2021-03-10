Article content

One person died in an apartment fire above the former Norma Jean’s restaurant early Wednesday morning, Owen Sound Fire Chief Doug Barfoot said.

“We got one individual out and unfortunately, he didn’t make it,” Barfoot said in a morning interview. Later Wednesday, he confirmed the “there was no foul play, it was accidental.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound fire leaves one person dead Wednesday morning Back to video

The male occupant of the residence has not been identified publicly yet. The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and city police are investigating. Barfoot said there was no indication anyone else lived in the apartment unit.

Firefighters were called to 241 8th St. E. about 1:30 a.m. to a fire in a second-floor apartment unit.

“There was heavy, heavy smoke and flame at the exterior of the building,” he said. “There was indications from the neighbours that there was still one individual and they didn’t know where he was.”

Firefighters entered the unit where the fire started, knocked down the fire and then found the victim, Barfoot said.

Firefighters contained the fire to the unit where it started. Barfoot was prepared to fight a much bigger fire, having called all off-duty firefighters to the scene, he said.

Victim Services was called to support the other tenants in the building, Barfoot said.

Firefighters were called to the same building on Nov. 16 last year and put out a fire in another apartment. No one was home at the time. The cause of that fire was expected to be listed as accidental, Barfoot said at the time.