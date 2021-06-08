Owen Sound increasing certain fees and charges
Owen Sound is set to increase a list of city fees, from facility rental and campground charges to internment and death registration costs.
Council provided notice Monday night of its plan to approve a new, updated fees and charges bylaw, recommended by city staff.
The new charges are to take effect July 1.
Council reviews the bylaw annually, but the 2020 review was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the notable changes include increasing the death registration fee from $38 to $40, boosting ice rental rates by 1.5 per cent and hiking ball diamond and soccer field fees as well as Harrison Park campground rates and internment costs by 1.9 per cent annually.
The city says user fees reduce the total revenue required to be collected from property taxes by nearly 15 per cent.
* * *
CITY CHOOSES LIBRARY NEGOTIATING COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Council has chosen its four members to serve on an ad hoc committee to negotiate a new agreement for the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library.
Councillors Marion Koepke, Carol Merton and Travis Dodd, along with library board chair and Coun. Richard Thomas will serve as the city’s representatives.
Georgian Bluffs and Chatsworth councils will both choose two of their members to serve on the negotiating committee.
The current union library agreement expires Dec. 31.
The library costs Owen Sound property taxpayers about $950,000 annually.
* * *
COMMUNICATION BOARDS TO BE INSTALLED
Council has approved a request from Families for Autism Grey-Bruce to install picture-based communication boards at several city parks and facilities.
The boards, which will be provided by the organization and installed by city staff, have been approved for the Harrison Park Kiwanis accessible playground, Harrison Park tot lot, Harrison Park pool, Kelso Beach Park, the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre park, inside the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre and Duncan McLellan Park.
The boards are intended to “promote accessibility and inclusion” in the community, according to minutes from a community services committee meeting. They allow non-verbal or limitedly verbal people to point at images that represent what they want to communicate.
“It is one accessible way for neurodiverse communicators to develop autonomy,” the minutes say.
* * *
BUSINESS LICENCES APPROVED
The city has approved business licences for the following:
- Sundays Ice Cream Parlour, an ice cream parlour, at 842 2nd Ave. E., Unit B;
- Papa J’s Crave Cave, a street food vending cart.