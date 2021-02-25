





Owen Sound launches pyjama giveaway in work-from-home campaign

Article content Owen Sound’s plaid PJ pants turned out to be a hot commodity. Within a week of the city announcing that people could claim a free pair of pyjama bottoms – as part of its recently launched Work from Home Capital of Canada recruitment and marketing campaign – all 200 pairs of the flannel “rockin’ jammies” were snatched up. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound launches pyjama giveaway in work-from-home campaign Back to video “They had been on offer for about a week, but things have really picked up the last couple of days,” said Brent Fisher, manager of community development and marketing. “I would say 80 per cent of them have gone out over the last couple of days. And, looking at it, there’s only 12 (claimed) from the Grey-Bruce region and the rest are from our target market and our target demographic.” Various media platforms in major cities – including Breakfast Television, Narcity and CTV in Toronto and 98.3 Fly FM in Kingston – have posted stories so far about the jammie giveaway and the city’s marketing campaign, which notes Owen Sound has officially claimed the title of the Work from Home Capital of Canada.

Article content Fisher said the free pyjama offer was the hook of the marketing campaign, which was approved by council last summer and aims to entice people from Ontario’s big cities who are now able to work from home to relocate to the Scenic City. “This is a souped-up marketing campaign. So rather than just buying some ads and hoping that people see those, it really is a hook to get the attention of people and we fully recognize that advertising and marketing is very much an art, not a science; it’s not for everybody,” he said. “But the idea is if they consider places to move to and raise their family, Owen Sound is a pretty great spot for that. This is similar, in some ways, to our ‘Are You Most Campaign?’ that had won an innovative community award and it’s just a way to stand out above the crowd.” The campaign, created by Owen Sound-based BC Hughes, leverages social media channels to drive people to the website workfromhomecapitalofcanada.ca. Marketing materials show residents, including Mayor Ian Boddy, going about their daily activities with business attire on top and pajama pants on the bottom. “This cheeky approach drives home the point that Owen Sound’s relaxed lifestyle is the perfect match for people looking to make a change,” says a news release distributed to news outlets in major cities. The Work from Home Capital of Canada website guides visitors through a survey, which lays out reasons why Owen Sound is “the perfect place” to work from home, such as the “relaxed lifestyle,” recreational opportunities, access to healthcare, rich culture, geographic location and availability of 5G internet and cellular coverage.

Article content The survey ends with links to Owen Sound Outlook magazine, local real estate listings, directions to the Scenic City and information on Owen Sound’s creative scene. People can also fill out a form to claim the free jammies. Fisher said city officials will follow up with everyone who filled out the form. The participants will receive relocation packages highlighting information about the city and its arts, culture, recreation and outdoor amenities. He said the campaign is working so far to reach the target market of people who would consider moving to Owen Sound from bigger cities now that they’re able to work remotely. “And it’s not just the people moving here that would be new to the city. What we’ve learned is there’s a large demographic of people in that 20- to 35-year-old range that have had to move away for work because the employment opportunities in their selected field weren’t maybe readily available in Owen Sound,” he said. “But the ability to work from home has allowed some of those people to maintain their jobs with their firms in the city and even in other provinces and move back to Owen Sound to live and hopefully raise a family.”

