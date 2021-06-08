Owen Sound launching citizen satisfaction survey
Owen Sound will be taking the pulse of the community this summer.
A citizen satisfaction survey, set to launch July 12 and close July 30, is intended to gauge public opinion on a wide range of topics, from property taxes and council decision-making to municipal programs and services and customer service, council heard during a presentation Monday.
“We’ve never done this before as a city and, as city manager Tim Simmonds has stated, it will be a baseline for future studies to see how we’re progressing and how we’re doing,” Mayor Ian Boddy said in an interview Tuesday.
“I think it’s a really great thing to try to get information in and be able to measure a) how we’re communicating and, b) where the community wants us to go.”
Council set aside $25,000 in Owen Sound’s 2021 capital budget to undertake the survey.
Forum Research Inc. was chosen to do the work after a request-for-proposal process.
Results of the survey are to be presented to council in September.
Forum will use a random digit dial method to reach people on their landline or cell phones for the 15-minute surveys. The company is aiming for a sample size of 400 respondents, which will create a margin of error of plus/minus 4.9 percentage points at a 95 per cent confidence interval, vice-president of research and analytics William Schatten told council.
The survey will be seeking the community’s opinion on: the quality of life in Owen Sound; the importance of council priorities; top-of-mind issues facing the city; city services; their likelihood of recommending Owen Sound as a place to live; the city’s inclusivity and welcomeness; barriers to facilities, programs or activities; and the use of recreational opportunities, he said.
Respondents will also be asked about their satisfaction with services, like fire, police, bylaw, winter maintenance, the art gallery, roads, transit, parks, drinking water and garbage/recycling, as well as the city’s communication with its residents and city spending and taxation.
The research will also create a demographic profile of Owen Sound, Schatten said.
Simmonds said a supplemental online survey will also be launched, at owensound.ca/survey, so all citizens can have a say.
However, “as an online survey, it is not designed to reflect a statistically accurate representation of Owen Sound citizens among the respondents. All responses provided through the online survey will be used to assist with informing key trends and issues of importance for the city,” he said in a report to council.
The results of the statistically accurate telephone survey and the online survey will be kept separate, he said.
Simmonds said responses to the survey will help enhance the city’s corporate strategic planning, program and service design and delivery and citizen experience. It will also provide “baseline performance data” to enable the city to track the impact of its efforts through term-of-council intervals – either biennially or every three years.
“Findings from this survey will provide a performance-based report for council and administration and serves as an important tool for understanding the needs and perceptions of our citizens and identifying areas for improvement on an ongoing basis,” he said.