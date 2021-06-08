Owen Sound launching citizen satisfaction survey

Article content

Owen Sound will be taking the pulse of the community this summer.

A citizen satisfaction survey, set to launch July 12 and close July 30, is intended to gauge public opinion on a wide range of topics, from property taxes and council decision-making to municipal programs and services and customer service, council heard during a presentation Monday.

“We’ve never done this before as a city and, as city manager Tim Simmonds has stated, it will be a baseline for future studies to see how we’re progressing and how we’re doing,” Mayor Ian Boddy said in an interview Tuesday.

“I think it’s a really great thing to try to get information in and be able to measure a) how we’re communicating and, b) where the community wants us to go.”

Council set aside $25,000 in Owen Sound’s 2021 capital budget to undertake the survey.

Forum Research Inc. was chosen to do the work after a request-for-proposal process.

Results of the survey are to be presented to council in September.