Owen Sound listing former courthouse-jail for sale for third time

Owen Sound’s historic former courthouse and jail properties are going back on the market after the city received no bids for the sites during a request-for-proposals process.

Council approved a community services committee recommendation this week to list the properties at 1235 and 1259 3rd Ave. E. for sale with Chestnut Park Realty or allow for a direct sale.

The city is asking that all offers speak to the prospective buyer’s plans for the property and how those plans will retain the designated and listed heritage features of the sites. Offers are to also include site plans and concepts, a timeline to complete the work, examples of the prospective buyer’s past projects and their financial capacity to complete the project.

“Staff consider that it will be less onerous for any developer to work with an agent to create an agreement of purchase and sale that addresses these items rather than a formal response to an RFP,” community services director Pam Coulter said in a report.

The city has tried several times to sell the properties since declaring them surplus in 2014.

Most recently, it served notice May 7 of an intent to offer the properties for sale through a sealed-bid RFP process. The city accepted bids until June 11 for an “adaptive re-use” of the sites.

Submissions were to be scored on things like the proponent’s vision for the properties and ability to retain the courthouse features designated under the Ontario Heritage Act. Bids would have also received points for a demonstrated ability to complete the redevelopment project and past experience on similar projects as well as the proposed timeline for renovations and occupancy.