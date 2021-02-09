Owen Sound man charged after driving over signs at mall while impaired

Article content

An Owen Sound man has been charged with several drug offences after running over signs at a city shopping mall and stopping in the middle of Highway 26, the Grey Bruce OPP said in a news release.

Grey Bruce OPP officers responded to a report of a motorist stopped in a live lane of traffic on Highway 26 near Concession 8 in the Municipality of Meaford just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The vehicle had just driven over several signs at a shopping mall in Owen Sound, according to the police.

The driver of the vehicle was said to be showing obvious signs of impairment and was transported to the Chatsworth OPP detachment where a drug recognition expert completed an evaluation.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, three possession charges including possession of the Schedule I substance methylenedioxyamphetamine, failure to remain, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

The man had a court date scheduled for March 18 in Owen Sound.