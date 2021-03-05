Article content

An Owen Sound man faces drug trafficking charges after police followed him as he parked his car at a plaza on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit and Uniform Branch searched the 46-year-old man, which resulted in them locating crystal methamphetamine, purple fentanyl, illicit cannabis resin and cash, it said in a news release on Thursday.

Owen Sound man facing drug trafficking charges

In addition to the seized drugs, the man is bound by a lifetime driver’s licence suspension, the release said.

The total value of the cash and drugs seized in the investigation is in excess of $6,000.

The man was charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and driving while prohibited. The vehicle of the accused was towed from the scene and impounded, the release said.

The accused made a bail court appearance on Thursday and was remanded into custody.