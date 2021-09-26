This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content An Owen Sound man’s parents remain trapped in Afghanistan as executions and repression continues, in what appears to be a Taliban reign of terror.

Article content “My family, my mom and dad, everybody, so they’re kind of stuck in Afghanistan. Of course, they’re hiding and in secret,” said the local man who left Afghanistan 15 years ago, who first spoke with The Sun Times a month ago. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound man's family still trapped in Afghanistan Back to video Farshid, not his real name, fears reprisals against family members in Afghanistan. They’ve left their home in the city of Herat and are hiding in a rural area with relatives who are taking care of them, the 40-year-old father of two said Saturday. They are fearful, Farshid said. “Of course, two hours ago they hanged people,” he said, and showed a video clip of one of four men hanged in a busy square by a grocery market Farshid knows in Herat. Farshid couldn’t make out the words on a sign put over the hanged man’s chest. The Taliban said they were thieves, Farshid said. The economy has collapsed and people will do what they have to survive, he said. Farshid’s cousin saw the hanged man in the video himself. “They are in fear, Taliban fighters act independently, each group, each person, each brigade,” he said. “A week ago they executed a police officer, a woman police officer from previous government in Ghor province.” The BBC reported Sept. 5 that the Taliban were accused of killing a pregnant police officer in front of relatives outside her home and that the killing came amid increasing reports of escalating repression of women in Afghanistan. The Taliban denied they did it and are investigating, BBC reported. Farshid’s mother’s application to come to Canada under an emergency program was turned down by Immigration and Citizenship Canada. She included documents Farshid said proved who she was.

Article content Farshid said his mother is a school teacher and women’s rights activist, which puts her at particular risk from the Taliban. His friends worked for non-governmental organizations and helped reporters and they’re at risk of reprisals too. Farshid wasn’t surprised his mother’s application was turned down, given an email denying it arrived Sept. 4, after U.S. control of Kabul airport ended Aug. 30. He said he suspects once the airport closed to evacuation flights, the Canadian government abandoned that process. The letter said the government would monitor the situation and work with partners. It thanked her for applying, recognized it was a difficult time but until the situation stabilizes, no more evacuation flights were planned, Farshid read from it aloud. The letter included two links about how to sponsor refugees and parents, standard application sites, “not the type that we can use at this time,” Farshid said. Meantime, he sends money by Western Union back home. He has added contributions customers at his Owen Sound small business, which he doesn’t want to identify publically to remain anonymous to the Taliban. Farshid said neighbouring countries should send immigration officers to process eligible people whose lives are in danger, interview them and issue visas. And Canada should pressure the Taliban to allow that, he said. “But now they’re all trapped in Afghanistan and so question is, we have to find a path,” Farshid said.

Article content Alex Ruff, the retired combat commander in Afghanistan and recently re-elected federal Conservative member of Parliament in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, had written in July in the Toronto Sun and elsewhere, that time was short for the Liberal government to get people out of Afghanistan. “Really what they need to do now is make sure they’re leveraging these networks that exist,” he said Saturday in an interview in Tara, at a bridge opening. He said there’s still a network of ex-military doing what they can to raise funds to help get people out of Afghanistan. There may be close to 1,300 Afghan-Canadians stuck there now, he believes. “The only other thing is to continue to work with our allies, which they’ve actually done a little bit of to actually get these people out . . . that still have a presence in Afghanistan.” He also called for the Canadian government to provide more funding support for people who are in hiding in Afghanistan. “They’re having to pay to stay in these safe houses and have people basically keep them hidden.” The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan began more than a year ago and the Taliban began quickly taking control of the country, ultimately becoming the government by mid-August, after little resistance from the unsupported Afghan Armed Forces. While the U.S. troops held control of Kabul airport, the rush to evacuate intensified. But the Taliban blocked routes to the airport and the U.S. left Aug. 30, leaving thousands still stuck in the country.

Article content A Sept. 3 statement on the Global Affairs Canada website says they “continue to have daily discussions with allies and countries in the region to help get as many people to safety as possible.” Canada evacuated more than 3,700 people from Afghanistan and at that time, more than 3,000 had arrived in Canada, it said. This country is also accepting up to 5,000 refugees via the United States. Canada aims to bring up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghan nationals to Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had processed 6,550 people under special immigration measures and as of Aug. 31 had responded to more than 100,000 emails and more than 12,000 calls, the letter said.

