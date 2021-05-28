Owen Sound murder suspects remain in custody, return to court June 15

Article content

Three people charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old Holland Centre man remain in custody after their charges were adjourned to June 15 in Owen Sound bail court Friday morning.

Charges against Christie Currie, 39, of Chatsworth Township, Robert Jackson, 21, of Owen Sound and Megan Hopkins, 27, of Owen Sound were all spoken to by lawyers before Justice of the Peace Stewart Taylor in Owen Sound bail court in the Ontario Court of Justice.

The hearing was conducted by phone and video-conference link with Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

A publication ban on the proceedings limits what information from the bail court appearance may be reported. A separate non-communication order prevents the suspects from communicating with each other. Any bail hearing would be conducted in the Superior Court of Justice.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to an “altercation” Sunday, May 16 shortly after 9:30 p.m., in the 900-block of 6th Street East in the city. Hunter was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead. The OPP is assisting the investigation.