





Share this Story: Owen Sound native's firm begins clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Owen Sound native's firm begins clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Article content Owen Sound native John Lewis says his biotechnology firm Entos Pharmaceuticals has begun Phase 1 clinical trials of its made-in-Canada COVID-19 DNA vaccine. The first trial participants were injected with Covigenix VAX-001 Thursday at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology in Halifax, N.S. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound native's firm begins clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine Back to video “We’re obviously very pleased that our vaccine platform has begun clinical trials and we’re looking forward to gaining insight into the safety and effectiveness of both our vaccine platform in general and our COVID-19 vaccine in particular,” said Lewis, the Edmonton-based company’s CEO. Entos is hoping to be able to secure final approval by year’s end for its vaccine, which is designed to protect people against COVID-19 and its variants. Lewis, a University of Alberta researcher who went to elementary and high school in Owen Sound, said even though several effective COVID-19 RNA vaccines – like those developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech – have already been rolled out, there will still be a significant need for Entos’ DNA vaccine once it’s approved, noting 16 billion doses of vaccines will be needed to beat the pandemic worldwide.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Based on our clinical timeline, we could get approval by the end of 2021 and would look to immunize populations around the world with no access to the approved, effective RNA vaccines and to boost immunity in people in the developed world against seasonally emerging variants,” he said. While conventional RNA vaccines inject a weakened form of the virus into the body, DNA vaccines use engineered DNA to stimulate an immune response. DNA vaccines also don’t have to be stored at extremely cold temperatures – they can be kept in a refrigerator for more than a year and at room temperature for more than a month – and they’re easier to scale up for manufacturing, Lewis said. Recipients only require one dose instead of two. “We think that there is still a significant need for a single-dose fridge-stable vaccine that can be used as a booster to protect against emerging COVID-19 variants,” Lewis said. The Entos’ team has been working non-stop to develop the vaccine since the pandemic began. The Phase 1 clinical trial will test the safety of Covigenix VAX-001, before it advances to a larger Phase 2 trial to test its efficacy. Entos worked with Alberta Cell Therapy Manufacturing and The Ottawa Hospital’s Biotherapeutics Manufacturing Centre to manufacture and prepare doses for the Phase 1 trial. Seventy-two healthy adults, aged 18 to 55 and 65 to 84, will participate in the trial. Entos expects to have early indications of the vaccine’s safety profile in two months.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In pre-clinical testing, the vaccine showed a strong neutralizing antibody response to COVID-19 and is expected to provide protection against the original strain and its main variants currently circulating worldwide, Entos says. Covigenix VAX-001 is one of two vaccines against COVID-19 being developed by Entos. The company is actively seeking additional funding from governments and investors to advance the vaccines through Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. Lewis, who lived in Owen Sound from age eight until he left for university upon graduating from West Hill Secondary School, formed Entos Pharmaceutical with two partners in May 2016. The company develops next-generation genetic therapies using its Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery platform.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound