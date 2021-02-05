Article content
Owen Sound native John Lewis says he expects his biotechnology company Entos Pharmaceuticals will start within a few weeks Phase 1 human clinical trials of its DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, designed to protect people against the virus as well as its variants.
Lewis, the Edmonton-based firm’s CEO, said Entos has used $5 million in federal funding to bring two lead candidates of its Fusogenix DNA vaccine, called Covigenix, to clinical trials.
Owen Sound native's firm plans to start COVID-19 vaccine trials soon Back to video
“We actually just finished manufacturing the doses for the Phase 1 trial. Those are being shipped now to Halifax to start the Phase 1 trial,” he said in an interview.
The trials are to take place at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology.
Lewis said the first vaccine candidate to begin Phase 1 trials is similar to the already approved Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, but is a DNA rather than an RNA vaccine.
“Our technology can be made into either an RNA or a DNA vaccine. The reason we decided to make a DNA vaccine is because of the limitation of the RNA vaccine,” he said.