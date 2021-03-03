





Article content Owen Sound has its sights set on 2023 as the year a long-awaited city-wide green bin program could launch. Two things are set to happen that year that city officials say would make implementing the program more financially feasible than it is now. Owen Sound’s current waste management contract will expire in 2023 and its blue box recycling program is to shift to producer responsibility. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound now eyeing 2023 for potential green bin launch Back to video City officials say the latter will save Owen Sound about $365,000 annually, which would nearly cover the estimated $400,000 in yearly net operating costs for a source-separated organics program. Mayor Ian Boddy said the city has wanted to introduce an organics program for years, but the cost has always been the barrier. He said he’s optimistic Owen Sound will finally be able to launch the program in 2023. “We definitely want organic waste or food waste pickup done. We’ve always wanted it,” he said Wednesday.

Article content “But it was extremely expensive to add it to the contract when council first looked at it in 2006 – before my time on council – and 2015 was the next time it came up and it was still hundreds of thousands of dollars to the budget that we didn’t feel we could afford. “With provincial governments looking at landfill sites, et cetera, and the stresses on all of it, it’s getting closer to being cost-efficient and we certainly hope that it works this time.” Council approved an operations committee recommendation Monday to wait until the city’s waste management contract expires and blue box program moves to producer responsibility before implementing a green bin program. “This would give us the time and opportunity to review our service and build a completely integrated waste management strategy that addresses all aspects of waste management in time to tender future contracts,” Coun. Brock Hamley, the committee’s chair, told council. Council also directed staff to prepare the waste management strategy. Hamley said the motions are “a real positive step towards” implementing a green bin program, which the city says could boost its waste diversion rate from 55 to 68 per cent. Owen Sound has been discussing a green bin program since at least 2004 when an advisory committee singled out kitchen waste collection as a priority to solving Owen Sound’s garbage woes, which, at the time, included the impending closure of the now-shuttered Genoe landfill.

Article content A 2006 waste management master plan identified organics collection as the most effective way for Owen Sound to divert more waste from landfill, but council opted not to implement it due to the high start-up costs, projected at the time to be around $1 million. The debate was revived in 2015 after council received a staff report that said it would cost about $218,000 annually for its contractor Miller Waste, whose contract was set to expire the following year, to add organics pickup to its duties and transport the waste to the biodigester in Georgian Bluffs. Council approved that plan, in principle, subject to successful negotiations with Georgian Bluffs and Miller Waste. A month later, council voted against implementing the program after learning that bringing organics to the biodigester would not be feasible at this time and trucking it to a facility in Arthur would add $280,000 to its waste management costs, which had already ballooned due, in part, to a drop in recycling revenue. A potential organics program became a subject of discussion again early last year when council asked for a staff report on the possibility of launching the initiative with a focus on funding it through an increase in bag tag prices. Cassandra Cesco, the city’s environmental services supervisor, said in a report to the operations committee last month that the annual net cost for Owen Sound to provide a green bin program would be about $400,000, which equates to 1.33 per cent property tax hike.

Article content The city generated nearly $450,000 in revenue from its $2.50 bag tags last year. Cesco said the bag tag price would have to climb to $5.85 to fully offset the cost of both the current garbage collection system and a new curbside organics program, while the city is still responsible for the blue box program. Her report said the city spends about $365,000 each year for its blue box program. The provincial government says municipal recycling programs will transfer to full producer responsibility starting in 2023. Council has approved May 31, 2023, as the date for transitioning its blue box program to producer responsibility, Cesco said. “Given the blue box recycling program will become a producer responsibility as early as May 2023 for Owen Sound, the city would have the financial ability at that time to start a curbside organics program with little to no impact on residents,” she said. “The costs saved from the blue box transition to producer responsibility would assist in funding the green bin program.” She said the net difference in costs between the two programs would be about $35,000, which equates to a 0.12 per cent tax increase. Boosting the bag tag cost to $3.38 would fully cover the organics and waste collection programs if the $365,000 in savings from recycling was used to offset the cost of the organics program. Cesco’s report suggests the city could be forced to act sooner to implement an organics program if a 2017 provincial food and organic waste framework, which would place a ban on food and organic waste from ending up in disposal sites, were to resurface. Boddy noted that Grey County may apply for provincial funding to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study assessing a potential county-wide waste collection and disposal service.

