Article content

An extensive Owen Sound Police Service investigation targeting methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking resulted in 10 people charged, with more arrests possible in the coming weeks, police announced Wednesday.

They laid 72 charges related to drug selling and after executing warrants to search two residences, seized more than $20,000 worth of narcotics including fentanyl, meth, cocaine, oxycodone, morphine and illicit pot. All accused people were held for bail hearings.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound police charge 10 in drug bust Back to video

Police noted there have been four drug-related deaths in the city since September. “The loss of these members of our community is nothing short of tragic, and preventable,” Police Chief Craig Ambrose said in the release.

“There will be no tolerance in our city for those that prey on our most vulnerable populations, and this project will be only the first in an ongoing initiative here that will ensure they continue to be brought to justice.”