Owen Sound police charge 10 in drug bust

Scott Dunn
Dec 23, 2020  •   •  1 minute read
Owen Sound Police Service offices. (file photo)
Owen Sound Police Service offices. (file photo)

An extensive Owen Sound Police Service investigation targeting methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking resulted in 10 people charged, with more arrests possible in the coming weeks, police announced Wednesday.

They laid 72 charges related to drug selling and after executing warrants to search two residences, seized more than $20,000 worth of narcotics including fentanyl, meth, cocaine, oxycodone, morphine and illicit pot. All accused people were held for bail hearings.

Police noted there have been four drug-related deaths in the city since September. “The loss of these members of our community is nothing short of tragic, and preventable,” Police Chief Craig Ambrose said in the release.

“There will be no tolerance in our city for those that prey on our most vulnerable populations, and this project will be only the first in an ongoing initiative here that will ensure they continue to be brought to justice.”

Insp. Dave Bishop said “getting these dealers and their drugs off of our streets may save yet another family from having to experience the loss of a loved one, particularly over this holiday season.”

This investigation was funded by the Ontario government and supported by the Criminal Intelligence Service, a partnership between the Ontario government and police focused on organized crime and community safety.

Officers used “various investigative techniques,” the release said.

City police charged the following Owen Sound residents: Jessie Morley, 37, John Robertson, 55, Christopher Jones, 47, Frederick MacKenzie, 56, Kyle Green, 27, Jennifer Albert, 38, James Johnston, 43, as well as Karly Janke, 32, of Sauble Beach, Justin Sampson, 43, of Ajax and Lindsey Pickett, 35, of Toronto.