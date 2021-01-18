Owen Sound police investigating indecent act

Article content

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly committed an indecent act in the presence of a teenage girl in Owen Sound on Friday.

Just before 4 p.m. along 3rd Avenue West at 11th Street West, a 16-year-old girl was walking past a parked truck when the driver got her attention, Owen Sound police said in a news release.

Thinking that the man was lost, she returned to the vehicle, at which point she was asked if she wanted a ride. The girl became concerned and declined the ride, the release said.

The suspect then asked for directions to the hospital. At this time the girl looked inside the truck and observed the man committing an indecent act, at which point she left the area, the release said.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25-35 years old, with short blond hair that is shaved on both sides, and with two-day old facial hair.

The truck the suspect was operating is described as a dark-coloured four-door Dodge Ram 1500 with a short flatbed and silver or grey tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. James Boyle at 519-376-1234, ext. 187 or jboyle@owensoundpolice.com. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a web tip at www.cstip.ca