Owen Sound, West Grey, Saugeen Shores police won't be randomly stopping vehicles
The Owen Sound, West Grey and Saugeen Shores police departments each say their officers will not be randomly stopping vehicles or people to enforce the province’s stay-at-home order.
Owen Sound Police Service Chief Craig Ambrose said Saturday his department has not yet received full details from the province on the regulations that include the enhanced policing powers, announced Friday, to enforce the order, so he has concerns about acting without knowing that information.
Owen Sound, West Grey, Saugeen Shores police won't be randomly stopping vehicles
“And the other concern, obviously, is it’s an extraordinary power that I’m not sure that we’re in a position that we want to move forward on and looking at the full result of the concerns from the public,” he said.
The police department’s enforcement of the stay-at-home order will continue to be mostly complaints-driven, he said, but officers will investigate if they witness a gathering.
The enhanced powers, which came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, allow police to stop vehicles to ask the occupants about their reasons for leaving home. Police can also require any person to provide their home address and purpose for not being at home.
Owen Sound Police Service Sgt. Tom Sullivan said in a statement Saturday that officers will continue to engage with citizens, explain, educate and enforce as required, but “will not be engaging in random person or vehicle stops.”
The West Grey Police Service issued a statement saying it will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops.
“Enforcement will continue to be complaint-driven and proactive, with the goal of gaining compliance. Our actions will focus on those individuals who overtly put others in danger and citizens refusing to comply will be charged appropriately,” Chief Robert Martin said in the statement.
He said the police department will be taking a “balanced approach to enforcement, applying the order equitably and legally to ensure we continue to support public health measures while maintaining public trust.”
The Saugeen Shores Police Service also issued a statement Saturday, saying its officers will be conducting evidence-based investigations concerning the province’s stay-at-home order.
“While it is not the intention of our police service to conduct wholesale random spot checks, persons who appear to be in violation of the order may find themselves being approached by an officer,” the department says.
Owen Sound, West Grey and Saugeen Shores joined a growing list of police departments in Ontario that say they will not be conducting wholesale, random stops of vehicles or individuals.
They include police services in Cornwall, Hamilton, London, Niagara, Ottawa, Peel Region, Peterborough, Waterloo, Windsor and York Region.
The Canadian Press reported Saturday that a source said clarification of the police powers was pending final approval.
The province said Friday the additional enforcement tool will be in effect only during the stay-at-home order and used exclusively to enforce the order, which has been extended to May 20.
The stay-at-home order requires everyone to remain at home except for specified purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for outdoor exercise or for work that cannot be done remotely.