Owen Sound, West Grey, Saugeen Shores police won't be randomly stopping vehicles

The Owen Sound, West Grey and Saugeen Shores police departments each say their officers will not be randomly stopping vehicles or people to enforce the province’s stay-at-home order.

Owen Sound Police Service Chief Craig Ambrose said Saturday his department has not yet received full details from the province on the regulations that include the enhanced policing powers, announced Friday, to enforce the order, so he has concerns about acting without knowing that information.

“And the other concern, obviously, is it’s an extraordinary power that I’m not sure that we’re in a position that we want to move forward on and looking at the full result of the concerns from the public,” he said.

The police department’s enforcement of the stay-at-home order will continue to be mostly complaints-driven, he said, but officers will investigate if they witness a gathering.

The enhanced powers, which came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, allow police to stop vehicles to ask the occupants about their reasons for leaving home. Police can also require any person to provide their home address and purpose for not being at home.