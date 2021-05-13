





Share this Story: Owen Sound seeking bids for old courthouse, jail property

Owen Sound seeking bids for old courthouse, jail property SunMedia

Article content Owen Sound is hoping the third time’s a charm in its quest to find a developer to buy and redevelop its historic former courthouse and jail properties. City hall is accepting proposals until June 11 at 1 p.m. for an “adaptive re-use” of the sites at 1235 and 1259 3rd Avenue East. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound seeking bids for old courthouse, jail property Back to video “Ultimately, the first goal is to protect our courthouse building that is designated under the Ontario Heritage Act. And protection also means sympathetic redevelopment of any adjacent lands, so that includes the jail property,” Amy Cann, manager of planning and heritage, said Thursday. The city served notice May 7 of its intent to offer the properties for sale through a sealed-bid request-for-proposals process. Submissions will be scored on things like the proponent’s vision for the properties and ability to retain the designated and listed features. Bids will also receive points for a demonstrated ability to complete the redevelopment project and past experience on similar projects as well as the proposed timeline for renovations and occupancy.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The RFP documents say the city will require, as a condition of sale, that a building permit be obtained by the winning bidder within 18 months of an agreement of purchase and sale being signed with the city. Construction must start within 90 days of receiving the building permit or the city would have the right to repurchase the properties for 90 per cent of the selling price. Cann said going with an RFP process, rather than relisting the properties for sale with a real estate agent, allows the city to set out more standards and guidelines for what it’s looking for from proponents. “So ensuring a quality or quantity of submission items so that we could take something forward to council that was based on a standard framework of submission items,” she said. This is the third time the city has attempted to sell the properties since declaring them surplus in 2014. The properties were listed for sale for $249,900 in 2015 and for $99,000 a couple years later. Offers had been received and accepted by the city from both Southbridge Care Homes, which had plans in 2015 to transform the site into a long-term care facility, and the Tom Thomson Art Gallery, which expressed an interest in 2016 in using the buildings as part of an expanded gallery. Both prospective buyers ended up backing out, saying the buildings did not suit their needs. The city bought the former 1853 Grey County courthouse in 1960 and acquired the old provincial jail buildings, which are listed on the city’s heritage registry, in 2013.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While listed for sale, city officials said the condition of the former jail buildings, which include the original 1854 jail, an 1869 addition and jail walls, were identified as potential barriers to redevelopment. As a result, council retained consultants Taylor Hazell Architects to complete a cultural heritage evaluation report and heritage impact assessment to determine the historical significance of the former jail buildings and impact of demolishing some or all of the structures. Late last year, following a public consultation process, council approved a plan in principle to demolish the dilapidated 132-year-old governor’s residence and outbuildings in 2022. The cost of proceeding with that plan, which is subject to final budget approval for 2022, is pegged at $370,000. That was one of four demolition options presented by the consultants. It was also the least costly. The most expensive option was to remove all of the jail structures, estimated at $1.3 million. The city is also planning to replace the courthouse roof and board up the windows and doors on both buildings this year at a cost of about $120,000. Kristan Shrider, manager of property, said she anticipates the roof work will take place this fall.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound