Article content

Four Owen Sound businesses will be taking part in a Downtown BookWalk – a new initiative that’s part of I Read Canadian Day on Wednesday that will also honour Black History Month in February.

Story panels, featuring excerpts from Bonita Johnson de Matteis’ book Going North, will be displayed in storefront windows, so families can safely participate in the event outside while maintaining physical distancing, according to a news release from The Ginger Press.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound stores holding Downtown BookWalk Wednesday Back to video

The first episode will be displayed at The Bleeding Carrot, while the second will be in the window at the Georgian Bay Centre for the Arts. The third excerpt will be at Grey Gallery, with the fourth at The Ginger Press.

Going North, written and illustrated by Johnson de Matteis and available at The Ginger Press, is a book for young people about the Owen Sound resident’s great-great-grandfather who was a runaway slave.

Johnson de Matteis is an artist whose work is devoted to honouring and preserving the history of Blacks in the Owen Sound area. Her most recent book, also available at The Ginger Press, is Black Eyed Peas & Races: A Love Story of Memories and Recipes of the Emancipation Picnic. She also designed the Black History Cairn at Harrison Park, which commemorates the route of African American slaves from their abduction in Africa and their subsequent escape to freedom in Canada.

I Read Canadian Day is a new nationwide initiative that celebrates the richness, diversity and breadth of Canadian literature for young people, the news release said.