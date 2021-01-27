Owen Sound woman dies in QEW crash

Article content

An Owen Sound woman has been identified as one of two people killed in a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington on Tuesday morning.

Courtney Duguay of Owen Sound was the passenger in a car that was in a collision involving four vehicles. The driver of the car, Ceara Publuske of Kitchener, was also killed, police said.

The women were in a Mitsibushi car that crossed from the westbound lanes, through the centre barrier and into the eastbound lanes, hitting a Toronto-bound Acura car and then a Ford truck, OPP Const. Kevin Westhead said.

A Honda car ended up rolling in the ditch but was not believed to have been directly involved in the crash, he said.

Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of the QEW were closed at Brant Street due to the crash, which occurred around 6 a.m. They have since reopened.

Police said late Wednesday morning that the investigation was ongoing.

— with files from the Toronto Sun