Article content
While navigating the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for Owen Sound in 2020, the city also experienced many highlights and successes throughout the year, Mayor Ian Boddy said in a year-end interview.
“Nobody wants to go through 2020 again. It’s been hard on everybody; it’s hard on mental health. But, if you didn’t have that factor then I would say the city had a pretty good year,” he said.
Owen Sound's mayor reflects on challenges, highlights of 2020 Back to video
2020 ended up being a banner year for construction despite the pandemic, with city hall issuing building permits with a combined construction value of $67 million – double 2019’s value. That amount has been topped only once before – in 2010 when the combined construction value of permits issued hit $71 million thanks, in part, to the $33.7-million Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre project.
Permits were issued for 113 new residential units in 2020, which is the second-highest number in the past decade.