Owen Sound's mayor reflects on challenges, highlights of 2020

Eighty-three of the units were apartments or condominiums, while 16 were townhouses, 10 were single-family homes and four were semi-detached dwellings.

2020 marked the start of construction for several multi-unit residential projects in Owen Sound.

“The development and investment that happened would be one of the highlights from 2020,” Boddy said.

Another highlight for the city, he said, was completing the $9-million project to replace the 10th Street bridge. The new structure, which is to be officially renamed and dedicated as the Gitche Namewikwedong Bridge in June in honour of the city’s Indigenous history, reopened to traffic Dec. 11 – a week earlier than originally planned.

Boddy said he’s also happy with local efforts to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Frankly, our Grey-Bruce record with COVID, compared to all the other municipalities we keep hearing about, should probably be a highlight. I think we’ve done well.”

The pandemic tossed many challenges in the city’s path in 2020.

Early on in the emergency situation, Owen Sound, like other municipalities, had to react quickly to the evolving situation and public health recommendations.

It closed all city facilities, playgrounds and amenities by March 31, cancelled events and pivoted to holding council and committee meetings electronically.

It temporarily eliminated bus fares, suspended parking enforcement and non-essential services, stopped mandating bag tags and extended payment deadlines to help prevent the virus’s spread and assist city residents.