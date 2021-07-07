Paid parking coming to Christie Beach
The Grey Sauble Conservation Authority will soon require vehicles to pay for parking at Christie Beach.
The GSCA plans to enter into a lease with both the Municipality of Meaford and the Town of Blue Mountains to take control of the land at the northernmost part of Christie Beach Road by the Christie Beach Conservation Area.
Once the lease agreement is signed by all parties, including both municipalities because the road lies on the boundary, vehicles will need to pay $10 per day for parking at the beach.
The lease term is proposed to last five years with a nominal annual fee of $100. The municipalities will retain access to the road allowance for snow loading in the winter, and provide basic grading services each spring.
The GSCA charges for parking at several of its sites including Eugenia Falls, Old Baldy, Bognor Marsh and Inglis Falls.
Christie Beach has operated as a “pay by donation” site for several years.
The conservation authority uses MacKay Pay to collect the fees, which can be paid by mobile app or with a toll-free telephone call.
An annual parking pass is also available and is $40 for watershed residents and $75 for non-residents. Annual pass holders can park at all open GSCA properties at no additional cost.
Additionally, a GSCA staff person may take payments via Square on the weekends to expand payment options to guests.
In effect, the Christie Beach road allowance – at the dead-end of the street – will become part of the Christie Beach Conservation Area and fall under the purview of the GSCA under the terms of the lease.
Tim Lanthier, the conservation authority’s chief administrative officer, said once the paid parking is in effect at Christie Beach, GSCA staff will patrol the parking area to ensure all cars within the lots have a day pass or season’s pass. Both municipalities will post no parking signage outside of the approved parking area. There have been ongoing instances of people parking at the side of nearby streets, frustrating residents and cottagers and creating congestion on the roadways.
The two affected municipalities will still be required to enforce illegal offsite parking.
Lanthier said the site can accommodate 15 to 20 cars, although there are no marked spaces. The allotted parking area meets site capacity limits, Lanthier said, as the GSCA is trying to limit the beach to approximately 70 guests at one time.
At this point there are no plans to expand the parking capacity at the site, Lanthier said.
“We have to balance its popularity with its capacity,” he said.
There will be no free parking options at the site for nearby residents or cottagers. Lanthier said the site is very expensive to own and maintain. Parking fees go toward trail and grounds maintenance and protection at GSCA properties, as well as municipal tax payments for the 28,000 acres of natural areas that the GSCA owns. They also contribute to facilities such as washrooms, bridges, parking areas and pavilions.
The GSCA is partnering with the Owen Sound and North Grey Public Library to offer a limited number of member passes that can be checked out from the library. The member pass enables the holder to park at all open GSCA properties.
Meaford councillors passed a bylaw at its June 28 meeting to enter into the lease agreement with GSCA for the parking lands.
Elsewhere, Meaford is charging non-residents for parking at Memorial Park this summer as part of a pilot paid parking program. The program was originally slated to be enacted at all municipally-owned parks during a one-year trial program, but council later voted only to charge for parking at the popular Memorial Park location.