Article content A ceremonial farewell to the Paisley Inn this week included old stories and new promises that a building looking much like the old tavern in its prime will be built in its place.

Article content An estimated 100 people attended the evening gathering at the cenotaph Monday, across the road from the three-storey, red-brick Paisley landmark, with its front-facing tower adding presence to the street. Demolition of it was well underway Thursday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Paisley bids farewell to Paisley Inn, its 'dear old dame' Back to video Company officials with the developers have told the town its new building will look similar in size and shape to the Paisley Inn, Arran-Elderslie Mayor Steve Hammell said in an interview this week. Applications for rezoning and site plan approval may be submitted in a few months, town chief administrative officer Sylvia Kirkwood said. Approvals would take six months. The old tavern at 604 Queen St. E. was the site of broken dreams for many years. One former owner made quixotic efforts to save it. But the last work to shore it up was done in 2012. The most recent assessment concluded the building is too far gone to save. Council has rescinded its 1980 heritage designation on the building. Piper Steve Wolfe played before the farewell ceremony began, then Hammell, Paisley ward councillor Melissa Kanmacher, chamber of commerce president Jen Christie, one of the site’s owners, Garett Eggink, and some residents spoke. “There was definitely some reflection about the glory of the building 40, 60 years ago,” Hammell said by phone later. “Some of our residents shared stories about how great a place it was and how much fun a place it was.” “It was a celebration because Paisley has had some challenges over the years — we almost lost our public school, we went through a period without a grocery store in Paisley.

Article content “And Paisley’s really exploded and picked up with activity and really has been a hub for great restaurants and artists. And we’re just really happy with all the positive things in Paisley right now.” Hammell said there was applause when Eggink told the group the new building would look similar to the Paisley Inn. The original log structure at the site, Rowe’s Tavern, was built in 1851, Kanmacher told the group in prepared remarks posted to her Facebook page. That building was replaced in 1863 with a then-two-storey red brick structure called the Grand Central, which became the Paisley Inn. A third storey was added later. The hotel flourished in the 1960s and ’70s particularly. “The Paisley Inn represents a beautiful piece of history in the hustle and bustle of this little village,” Kanmacher said. “It holds a special place in the hearts of many residents and visitors from far and wide. It has been sad to watch this dear old dame fall into despair over the years.” The mayor, Kanmacher and Eggink cut a ribbon in anticipation of the new building to come, then each picked up a sledgehammer and knocked down the wooden front gate of the fence surrounding the inn in a ceremonial start to the demolition. “I’m very confident in this group,” Hammell said of the owners. “They’ve purchased other properties in Paisley and are working towards that. And from what I’ve read and known of their history of restoring and recreating the buildings they’ve done, I’m very confident.”

Article content Henry Schilthuis, one of three partners in the company that owns the property, Fisher Grist Milling Corporation, said Thursday some wood beams and bricks will be saved but the entire inn is coming down. Demolition should take another two weeks. However, the adjoining two-storey building, known locally as the Royal Bank building, to the south, will be gutted and renovated. A 15-foot section will be removed between the inn and the bank building, for a walkway to a rear parking lot. About nine two-storey townhouses facing north and south will form parts of the building. A third floor above them will be for about 15 rental apartments, Schilthuis said. In a few weeks it will be decided whether the townhomes will be sold as condos. “The front of the building, as with the Paisley Inn right now, would be restored to look like it with the bell tower there, with the jut-outs, with the windows. Everything else would look very similar to what we’re taking down now,” he said. Retail space facing the street would be created on the ground floor. Schilthuis runs a construction company and will be building the project. The other partners are Eggink and David Lodewyks. They’ve owned the property since late spring. They’re still in the design stage but would like to start building in the spring, Schilthuis said. “We were all there Monday night, we were excited at the ceremony and enthusiasm of the town. We’ve heard lots of stories of people wanting to do things with this and never fulfilling the dream of doing it. But we’re confident we can.”

