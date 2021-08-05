Grey-Bruce events receive funding

Festivals in Grey-Bruce are receiving funding through the Ontario government’s Reconnect Festival and Event Program.

On Thursday, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker announced that the Paisley Blues Festival summer series of live music was receiving $27,685, while Owen Sound’s Music at the Market was receiving $10,000.

Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson announced that Port Elgin Pumpkinfest was receiving $41,632, while Kincardine’s Lighthouse Blues Festival will receive $49,325.

The program, which is investing nearly $50 million to support 439 festivals and events in the province, is to ensure the long-term success of the festival and event sector while helping municipalities and organizations deliver innovative and safe experiences both virtually and in-person, it said in a news release.

“Festivals and events like the Paisley Blues Festival and Music at the Market make important contributions to our communities creating local jobs and boosting the local economy,” Walker said in the release. “I’m pleased the government is making this important investment through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program, giving us all the opportunity to experience what Ontario has to offer right in our own backyard.”