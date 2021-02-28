





Share this Story: Pandemic fear, restrictions sunk Owen Sound pool hall

Pandemic fear, restrictions sunk Owen Sound pool hall

Article content Pool players come out to play as much for the talking as the chalking. But despite the isolation imposed by the pandemic virus, fear of COVID-19 kept many people out of Harvey’s Billiards, even after the first wave ended and the Owen Sound pool hall re-opened in July. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic fear, restrictions sunk Owen Sound pool hall Back to video The first virus wave in March threatened the 30-year-old pool hall bar, known as Harvey’s Billiards for nearly 15 years, at 9th Avenue and 16th Street East. The second wave lockdown after Christmas, which transitioned to Yellow-zone provincial restrictions here Feb. 16, was the final nail in the coffin. The last of nine tables was removed from the games room last week. There were other reasons for the business closure. Bob Harvey had been the face of the business but a stroke and heart attack a couple of years ago saw his brothers John Harvey, 65, and co-owner Dave Harvey, 63, step in to help more, and they’re not in the best health either, they said in interviews.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It was basically your friendly atmosphere, everybody knows each other. You know, that whole Cheers atmosphere,” Dave Harvey said Saturday of their pool hall. “Everyone from unemployed people to business owners came in to play pool.” “If it wasn’t for COVID, we’d be going strong,” said Harvey, who planned to retire from his job in a couple of years and run the pool hall with John, once Bob retired. “Oh, going strong,” John Harvey agreed. Harvey’s hosted an Owen Sound house league with 22 teams and eight players per team. A separate Canadian Poolplayers Association league drew 80 8-ball players Thursday nights and 60 showed up Monday nights for 9-ball. Bob Harvey ran his own small, private league too. But fear of catching the respiratory virus kept some people from coming back and masking requirements which a few players resisted drove more away. “And when they did show up they didn’t want to drink, they didn’t want to touch anything. All I want to do is play my game and go home,” Dave Harvey said, relating the feelings of many. Their inventory behind the bar and of snacks declined as revenues fell but the $3,700 monthly rent, plus utilities, still had to be paid. Meanwhile, they took no pandemic business loans because they didn’t need more debt, Dave Harvey said. “Through all of 2020 it never, ever picked back up again.” The second provincial lockdown on Boxing Day was “the nail in the coffin,” Dave Harvey said. Grey-Bruce enters the least restrictive Green status under the provincial reopening framework Monday but that comes “a little too late,” John Harvey said. The league games haven’t resumed and the virus threat will remain through 2021, his brother added.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The business had been for sale before COVID, for two-and-a-half years, but no one seemed to have the money to buy and run it, Dave Harvey said. The Canadian Poolplayers Association sends qualifying teams to the American Poolplayers Associaton 8-Ball Classic Championship in Las Vegas annually. In 2018, a team from Harvey’s Billiards made Canadian pool history by winning — a Canadian first. CPA league organizer Craig Misener arranges league play in Grey, Bruce, Simcoe, York and the Muskoka area under a franchise arrangement. He thinks Harvey’s Billiards will be one among other similar business casualties of the pandemic. League games are played in Legions and lots of bars and they’re all struggling, Misener said by phone from Barrie Sunday. About 70 per cent of members returned to the pool tables by the middle of July and they’re a dedicated group, he noted. “People need that interaction, they need to get out, be around other humans, it’s just our nature. I think the question is whether or not I’m going to have anywhere for these people to go.” Required public health capacity limits in pool halls during the pandemic add strain to the business side of the problem. “I expect other places like Harvey’s to close in the next little while,” Misener said. He’ll be coming to Owen Sound this week to look for alternative places from which to run the league. He imagines it may have to be run from a few different venues, rather than a single host site.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Owen Sound