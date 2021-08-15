Parliament dissolved at Trudeau's request, triggering Sept. 20 election

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen Mary Simon has agreed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s request to dissolve Parliament, triggering an election campaign amid a fourth wave of COVID-19 and over opposition accusations it is reckless and unnecessary.

The Liberal party leader visited Rideau Hall Sunday morning to ask Simon to pull the plug on the minority Parliament and send Canadians to the polls on Sept. 20.

Trudeau said at a news conference after meeting Simon that his government did not expect COVID-19 but it focused on supporting Canadians and small businesses throughout the pandemic, delivering the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and wage subsidy for those hard-hit by the crisis.

Canadians need to choose how the country finishes the fight against COVID-19, he said.

“In this pivotal, consequential moment, who wouldn’t want a say? Who wouldn’t want their chance to decide where our country goes from here?” Trudeau asked.

“As much as we’ve done over the past many, many months, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. You deserve a say, because this is your moment.”

At dissolution, the Liberals had 155 seats, the Conservatives 119, the Bloc Quebecois 32, the NDP 24 and the Greens two. There were also five Independents and one vacancy.

The election call comes days after Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam warned the country was in the midst of a fourth wave of the pandemic with case numbers steadily rising in recent weeks.

However, Trudeau argued Canadians deserve a chance to rate the government’s handling of the crisis and to decide whether they agree with the Liberals’ ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the economy once the pandemic recedes.

The Liberals have also maintained that a minority Parliament had become toxic and dysfunctional and that they need a strong majority mandate in order to implement the recovery plan.