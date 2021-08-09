Pedestrian was lying on road when struck in fatal collision: OPP

Police say it appears a pedestrian who was killed in an early morning collision near Dundalk Monday was lying on the road when they were struck by a car.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Grey-Bruce OPP says that’s what their “preliminary investigation” has determined, but a probe into the cause of the crash is ongoing with assistance from the West Region OPP’s Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement Team.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pedestrian was lying on road when struck in fatal collision: OPP Back to video

The fatal collision happened around 12:45 a.m. on Grey Road 9 near Ida Street, just west of Dundalk, according to an OPP news release.

Police believe the sedan was westbound on the road when it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on the pedestrian was released by the OPP Monday afternoon.

The Grey-Bruce OPP is asking witnesses or anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.