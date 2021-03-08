People with addictions experience are counselling the counsellors
A new peer advisory committee of people living with addictions and family of loved ones lost to addiction are hoping to improve addiction services in Grey-Bruce with their input.
“How can you improve services and community response to addiction if the people who have experienced addiction aren’t part of the conversation?” said Alison Govier, who has put the advisory group together.
She’s a Canadian Mental Health Association manager who is co-ordinator of the Community Drug & Alcohol Strategy partnership, which includes public health, hospital withdrawal management, mental health groups, school boards and police.
Services have had to adjust to meet the ongoing opioid crisis, which is driven partly by the now year-long COVID-19 pandemic, Govier said. It’s just the sort of thing peer advisory committee input might be able to improve, Govier suggested.
“You have been seeing more overdose alerts. And across the province we’re seeing more fatal overdoses during COVID,” she said. There are fewer chances to intervene given people are isolating more and street drugs are more toxic, she said.
“If you’re someone who has an addiction using drugs from the illicit market and you’re ready to get help, this committee wants to make sure that those services that people reach out to are the best that they can be.”
People running addiction services want that input, Govier said, and people recovering from addiction from drugs or alcohol want to do something to help, she said.
So far, the peer committee has consulted with three local service-providers. Grey Bruce Health Services, which operates addiction withdrawal management services, was the latest, Govier said
The peer committee of 12 was presented with some new staff policies, practices and training plans and were asked how to improve the experiences of people served by those services, Govier said.
Next week the peer advisory committee is meeting with the harm-reduction team at Grey Bruce Health Unit.
Govier said the committee, which is running as a pilot project until October, is modelled on one in Peterborough.
She said she will be following up with local organizations which have consulted the committee to see whether policies and services changed as a result of the committee’s ideas.
The overarching Community Drug & Alcohol Strategy partnership began in 2009 as the Grey-Bruce Taskforce on Crystal Meth. The mandate evolved to encompass all drugs and substances and the name changed to the current name in 2018.
Govier said the members view drug and alcohol addiction problems more as a health issues than a moral or criminal issue. Funded by Grey and Bruce counties, it has runs workshops for service providers to improve drugs and alcohol services and community town halls regarding the opioid epidemic.
Govier can be reached at 519-372-7880 or at agovier@cmhagb.org. For more information about the project, see the Community Drug & Alcohol Strategy website at www.drugstrategy.org.