Article content

A new peer advisory committee of people living with addictions and family of loved ones lost to addiction are hoping to improve addiction services in Grey-Bruce with their input.

“How can you improve services and community response to addiction if the people who have experienced addiction aren’t part of the conversation?” said Alison Govier, who has put the advisory group together.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. People with addictions experience are counselling the counsellors Back to video

She’s a Canadian Mental Health Association manager who is co-ordinator of the Community Drug & Alcohol Strategy partnership, which includes public health, hospital withdrawal management, mental health groups, school boards and police.

Services have had to adjust to meet the ongoing opioid crisis, which is driven partly by the now year-long COVID-19 pandemic, Govier said. It’s just the sort of thing peer advisory committee input might be able to improve, Govier suggested.

“You have been seeing more overdose alerts. And across the province we’re seeing more fatal overdoses during COVID,” she said. There are fewer chances to intervene given people are isolating more and street drugs are more toxic, she said.