Article content A plan to pump water from Georgian Bay at night, then release it through power-generating turbines by day when demand for electricity is higher, continues to progress. TC Energy says its $4 billion pumped-storage project, which is proposed to be built at Land Force Central Area Training Centre Meaford, would have a capacity 1,000 megawatts of electricity if built, enough for one million homes. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Petition against Meaford pumped-storage plan filed as company proceeds Back to video The company says this project would produce zero emissions and avoid producing 500,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions on average every year. The projected date of operation, if approved, is 2028. “Currently, we are conducting feasibility work, including both aquatic and environmental terrestrial studies,” TC Energy said in an emailed response to questions. The community group Save Georgian Bay issued a news release last week to announce its latest stack of signatures on a petition against the project, which was dropped off at Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff’s constituency office.

Article content Ruff already tabled at least three other petitions signed by local residents last fall. TC Energy said the project has “evolved considerably, and we believe the current proposed design addresses many of the environmental and safety concerns raised about the project.” The company said its timeline hasn’t changed despite the pandemic, given it is so early in the process. It’s ready to proceed to the environmental assessment process, subject to an upcoming decision from the Department of National Defence. DND has yet to announce whether to permit project to be located on its Meaford training centre site beside Georgian Bay. DND said Wednesday it has held extended consultations but provided no indication of when the decision would be made. The project is within the Saugeen Ojibway Nation’s traditional territory and TC Energy has “committed to these communities that we will not advance the project without their support,” the email said. “SON and TC Energy have been working together in the spirit of collaboration through the environmental, social and economic aspects of the project.” The 3,395 petition signatures were gathered in-person, with pandemic precautions in place, from people in Meaford, Thornbury, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Wasaga Beach and Barrie. The petition was started in response to some criticism on Meaford council that a 40,000-name online Change.org petition was meaningless because more than local people signed it, Save Georgian Bay member Bruce Rodgers said.

Article content He lives on Cedar Avenue, east of the project and below the giant, proposed escarpment-top reservoir. He’s an environmental consultant who helps companies comply with their legal and social obligations, he said in an interview. Rodgers raised the possibility of a breach of the 375-acre reservoir site and the possible consequences for people and homes below, such as his. TC Energy proposes to put the reservoir farther south on the DND property, taking advantage of higher elevation on top of the escarpment, “surrounded by a manmade dam,” 20 metres high, Rodgers said. “So it’s not a question of will it fail, it’s a question of what are the consequences if it does fail.” He said there would be 300 homes in the water’s path. TC Energy responded via email, saying reservoir safety “is a topic we do not take lightly” and is committed to demonstrating to the community it will be safe. “Pumped storage has been reliably providing nearly 95 per cent of global energy storage with proven, long-lasting technology. Our facility would be designed, constructed, maintained and operated in accordance with experience-driven global best practices, stringent regulations here in Ontario and built-in public and employee safety measures.” Rodgers questions the zero-emissions claim for the project. Even if surplus nuclear power is used to power the pumping station at night, that’s power not sold in the United States, which Rodgers said would have to be replaced in the U.S. by burning fossil fuels.

Article content The pumped-storage project would use 30 per cent more energy than it would produce, he said. TC Energy owns 48.4 per cent of nuclear operator Bruce Power, he noted. Rodgers said a better alternative would include a closed-loop system, which reuses water within upper and lower reservoirs, as TC Energy proposes to do in Alberta. The Meaford proposal considers the bay to be its lower reservoir, which raises environmental concerns, he said. Better yet, lithium battery technology is 90 per cent efficient and advancing. And he suggested even lower electricity rates at night would further shift power demand from peak daytime use, offsetting the need to add power. The company did not respond as to why close-loop pumped storage isn’t proposed for Meaford. It has said it has responded to many of the environmental and safety concerns. It moved the powerhouse underground to reduce visibility and noise; it would now draw water from the bay through screened tunnels beneath the floor of the bay, in deep waters to limit disturbance with fish, and raise intakes and outlets of the bay bottom to avoid bottom-dwelling organisms and reduce turbidity. TC Energy said if the project advances, there would be extensive public engagement through both federal and provincial environmental assessments and “numerous opportunities for TC Energy to share project information, and most importantly for us to receive and incorporate feedback from the community.”

