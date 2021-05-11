





Pilot paid-parking program restricted to Memorial Park in Meaford

Article content Meaford council has voted to restrict a pilot pay-for-parking program to Memorial Park for 2021. The pilot program was first discussed by council during budget deliberations. The original idea, moved forward by council and recommended at a committee of the whole meeting last month, would have resulted in a $10 parking fee implemented for non-resident vehicles at several municipal parking lots. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pilot paid-parking program restricted to Memorial Park in Meaford Back to video The locations requiring a paid parking pass were to be Memorial Park, David Johnson Park, Meaford Harbour, Fred Raper Park, Legion Park, Beautiful Joe Park, St. Vincent Park, Irish Mountain Lookout and Leith Beach. Non-residents would have been required to pay for parking at each park between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week. Bylaw officers would enforce the new rules. The pilot program was expected to generate $70,000 and provide staff and council with user-generated data to help make decisions about the future of the program.

Article content Treasurer Darcy Chapman informed council restricting the program to Memorial Park would lower the expected revenue of the program to $25,000 and create a $45,000 budget deficit. Chapman told council town staff have already worked 500 to 700 hours developing the program to cover multiple parks, including staff training, drafting bylaws and ordering signs. Coun. Steve Bartley voted against the motion to restrict the program. “The minute we try something to maybe take some of the tax burden away from the people of Meaford we get jumped on left-and-right,” he said. Meaford Chamber of Commerce president Scott Gooch presented as a delegation prior to council’s parking discussion and expressed concerns about the pilot project. Gooch said the $10 fee would be disproportionate across the municipal parks, and while perhaps acceptable at Memorial Park, he wouldn’t pay $10 to picnic at Irish Mountain and suspected others would think the same. “Memorial Park is probably the jewel of the crown as far as perceived value,” he said. He also raised concerns from the business community that worries the program could affect tourism and future investment in the community. “We want people to come, fall in love with the place, spend whatever money they have today, but fall in love and invest in it tomorrow,” he said. Coun. Tony Bell suggested restricting the program to just Memorial Park would make enforcement easier. Meaford was able to hire two extra bylaw officers last summer, and will do so again this year, thanks to COVID-19 funding. Clerk Matt Smith said if the program were to continue past the pandemic, the parking program itself would need to fund any extra related enforcement.

Article content Council also discussed implementing the pilot program at three of its parks most desirable parks, which would net an expected revenue of $50,000-$60,000. Chapman reminded council part of the original plan was for the pilot program to generate real data so council could make updates and changes to the program should they decide to move it forward past 2021. “We’re going to get no discernible data out of this,” Chapman said. The issue of creating one large parking zone so non-residents could pay a $10 for the day and visit several parks was also discussed. Councillors raised the issue that, under the original idea of the program, some visitors could be asked to spend up to $70 a day just to take part in the town-marketed “Big Red Chair Tour”. Residents of the municipality, as well as non-resident taxpayers, will be able to obtain a free seasonal pass at the municipal office. The ongoing provincial shutdown has made the availability of the passes “a moving target,” Chapman told councillors. A valid driver’s licence and a copy of the vehicle ownership for the vehicle that will be displaying the seasonal pass are required to apply. The pass will include the vehicle’s licence plate number to link it to a single-vehicle. The information will be kept on file and used by staff to authenticate that the person lives within the municipal borders, or is a current property owner. Non-resident taxpayers and property owners will be able to apply using the municipalities’ property records. A one-year service agreement with Honk Mobile, the same provider of paid parking services the Town of Blue Mountains uses, has been executed. Users will be able to access the payment portal by downloading the Honk app, supported by all major phone brands. Alternatively, each location will include signage with a QR code, which, when scanned by a mobile device, will direct people to the Honk website where payment can be made. Honk Mobile charges the municipality $25 per month for each parking location, and 25 cents per transaction for payments made through its app or web portal.

