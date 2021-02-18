





Article content Racing organizers and Sauble Speedway leaders are gearing up for a big year in 2021 and hoping they’ll get the green light from the provincial government. Ontario Legends Series racing announced it’s headed to Sauble Speedway this summer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Planning underway as Sauble Speedway prepares to release summer schedule Back to video The INEX sanctioned series released its plan for 2021 earlier this month. The tentative schedule features 11 races at three different tracks in Ontario, all subject to change as public health measures, government approvals, and the COVID-19 pandemic are navigated. Series official Jeff Drimmie said in a media release the Ontario Legends Series and race dates still need to get approval from the provincial government before hitting the track, but preparations are ongoing. The tentative schedule includes stops at Sauble Speedway on June 19 and Aug. 7. Those races will act as qualifiers for the big-purse national championship race to be held in either Charlotte or Las Vegas.

Article content The Sauble Speedway’s own summer schedule was approved Tuesday and is expected to be released Friday. The racing season is set to start June 19 and run through Labour Day weekend. Of course, all of those plans depend on the public health measures in place at the time. Sauble Speedway general manager Joe Chisholm said they would need clearance for at least 50 per cent capacity at the track to start racing. “That would be adequate enough to get the season underway,” Chisholm said. “If we can get 50 per cent we’ll pull the trigger and fire things off.” If that’s not the case by June 19, Chisholm said races will likely be delayed. “If the same guidelines are in place at the beginning of this year (as last year) we’re going to have the same result, in not opening,” Chisholm said. “We’re not going to be as quick to pull the plug on the whole year though, every effort to get underway and stay underway is going to be made.” Alongside the two Ontario Legend Series races, the Sauble Speedway plans to hold six home track Legends races as well in 2021. “It’s going to be the first time, really, in Ontario where a racetrack is going to be a home track for the Legends,” Chisholm said. Sauble Speedway was recently sanctioned by INEX, the racing series’ worldwide sanctioning body. Legends car racing features scaled-down replicas of American automobiles of the 1930s and 1940s. INEX registers all races and racers. All of the cars are mechanically identical with limited exceptions meaning the races are typically won and lost on the skill of the driver.

Article content “It’s the driver that makes the difference,” is a common catchphrase associated with the “spec” series. Sauble Speedway is also planning regular races featuring the new United 8’s and Combined 4’s classes as well as several junior late model races. “It’s truly cutting edge. There is no one else in North America doing it the way we’re doing it,” Chisholm said. “In our eyes, it’s the next level of short track racing and it’s kind of cool it’s going to be developed in Sauble Beach.” The classes are governed by the clock rather than specific rules controlling how the cars in the class can be modded and customized. “If you have a time set, we don’t care how you get to that time, just don’t go under that time or you bounce yourself out,” Chisholm said. “No two cars are going to be the same . . . it is going to be a collection of all types of cars.” All new automated timing technology at the track will aid in that endeavour, Chisholm said. Chisholm said several other travelling racing series have stops planned in Sauble Beach including the Can-Am Midgets, Ontario Sportsmen Series, Ontario Pro Sprints, and Outlaw Midgets. Almost the entirety of the 2020 race season at Sauble was scrapped amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health measures that limited gatherings to 100 people at an outdoor event last summer. “Test-and-tune” sessions went ahead with special measures in place and track rentals were still available. South Bruce Peninsula council did vote in favour of allowing the speedway to act as the race location for an APC Series Late Model race on Aug. 22, 2020.

Article content Brandon Watson out of Stayner won the 100-lap race. The APC Series put together a compressed 2020 season of racing consisting of five events at three race tracks across southern Ontario. Each event was broadcast live in partnership with GForceTV via their YouTube channel. No spectators were allowed at the race and only five people per team were allowed at the speedway. For 2021, the APC Late Model Series has two races tentatively set for Sauble Speedway, July 31 and Aug. 21 this summer. The late-model series is set to begin May 22 at Sunset Speedway and hopes to get back to its full-length 10-race schedule. “All scheduling is subject to alteration or updates based on any restrictions in place during the time of the event,” said an APC Racing Series news release. … Sauble Speedway also announced an addition to its ownership group this year. Paul and Lia Gresel have brought aboard Jeff and Tina Cassidy as “50-50” co-owners. Jeff Cassidy lives in Ayr, but has racing experiencing at the Sauble track. Chisholm said the new owner’s practical business experience will fold in nicely at the operation. “They’re going to complement each other in how they work and the end result is going to be outstanding for race fans,” Chisholm said. “The speedway has never in its history been as solid as it is today with those two guys at the top.”

