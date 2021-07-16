Plans for 136 new housing units coming to Owen Sound council Monday
Barry’s Construction is planning to build a five-storey, 79-unit apartment building on a vacant lot on 28th Street West.
Graham Construction, meanwhile, is proposing to erect a three-storey, six-unit life-lease residential building overlooking Georgian Shores Marina, while Andpet Realty is set to add a 36-unit cluster townhouse development and 11 townhouse units to its East Court Residences subdivision off 16th Avenue East.
Plans for 136 new housing units coming to Owen Sound council Monday
Thompson Centres Inc. is also planning to build a multi-unit commercial development, with a mix of restaurants and retail/service businesses, across from the Heritage Grove shopping complex on 16th Street East.
City council is set to vote on planning approvals for each of those developments Monday.
Amy Cann, Owen Sound’s manager of planning and heritage, said the development team at city hall has been busy and has continued to proceed with pre-consultations and formal planning application processes despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 2021, we have received and processed 18 pre-consultations, which compares to 16 in the whole of 2020. As far as site plan approvals, we have received and processed eight applications. That compares to 15 in all of 2020, so with the amount of pre-consultation, that basically guarantees that our site plan approval and formal application process will outpace last year,” she said in an interview.
Community services director Pam Coulter said council is set to approve plans for 132 new residential units Monday.
The approvals come as building permit activity in Owen Sound continues to outpace 2020, which was a banner year for construction in the Scenic City.
The construction value of building permits issued in the first half of 2021 was $23.6 million, more than four times the $5.85 million in value recorded from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2020.
Permits for 62 new residential units were issued in the first six months of 2021.
On Monday, council will discuss a staff recommendation to approve, with conditions, a site plan application from Barry’s Construction, which is proposing to build an apartment on vacant land at 530 28th St. W.
The units will be rentals, which exempts the project from paying development fees, and 12 of the 79 units will be accessible.
“The proponent is also considering use of one of the affordable housing streams available through the Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation for the proposed development. If successful in obtaining funding, this would result in a percentage of the units allocated for affordable housing,” says a staff report to council.
Staff is also recommending council conditionally approve a site plan application from Graham Construction’s Sound Lifestyles Ltd., which is proposing to build a life-lease building at 2347 3rd Ave. W.
Council will also be receiving two staff reports regarding Andpet Realty’s East Court Residences. One recommends conditional approval of a site plan for Block 5, which calls for the construction of 11 life-lease townhouse units in three buildings at 1300-1396 15th Ave. E.
The other recommends conditional approval of a site plan for Block 4, which is to include 36 cluster townhouse units in eight buildings at 1457 14th St. E.
Also Monday, staff is recommending council approve, with conditions, a zoning bylaw amendment application from Thompson Centre’s Inc. to permit a multi-unit commercial development at 1960 16th St. E.
A staff report to council says a required market analysis to demonstrate the need for the proposed development and impact of the proposed uses on the commercial structure of the city and region has been submitted and peer-reviewed. The results are favourable, the report says, and have been incorporated into the proposed zoning amendment.