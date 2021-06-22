Playground equipment stolen from Mildmay property

Denis Langlois
Jun 22, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The South Bruce OPP provided this photo of the playground equipment stolen from Mildmay earlier this month.
The South Bruce OPP provided this photo of the playground equipment stolen from Mildmay earlier this month.

The South Bruce OPP is investigating after two 500-pound playground structures were stolen from a property in Mildmay.

Police received a report of the theft at about 10 a.m. on June 11. The large red, grey and blue structures, valued at a combined $2,500, were being stored on a Vincent Street property.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

