Article content

The Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library has extended the term of the city’s poet laureate Richard-Yves Sitoski, who is set to launch his legacy project Tuesday.

The library board approved the one-year extension late last month “in recognition of both the current challenges involved in presenting public performances” and Sitoski’s “exemplary work as poet laureate,” a position he’s held since Oct. 1, 2019.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Poet laureate's term extended; legacy project launching Tuesday Back to video

His term will now run until September 2022.

“We thank Richard-Yves for his outstanding work to date and look forward to seeing what new, creative and exciting poetry he brings to the community over the next year,” said Carolin Brooks, poet laureate committee member.

Each Owen Sound poet laureate has created a legacy project.

Sitoski is set to launch his project – a multimedia book – via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No Sleep ‘til Eden, published by the Ginger Press, features poems on the environment and includes augmented reality visual art, animation and video and audio clips, which are accessible through a free online browser developed by the Owen Sound-based tech firm KP9 Interactive.

Sitoski will be joined on the Zoom launch by musician Dave Hawkins along with other special guests connected to the project. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Copies of the book are available for sale by The Ginger Press and for loan from the Library.

Information on how to participate in the Zoom launch are available on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/OSNGUPL.