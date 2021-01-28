Article content

Grey Bruce OPP asked for help Thursday to identify two suspects as part of an investigation into a stolen pickup truck which was set on fire and destroyed.

A pickup truck was reported stolen from a Georgian Bluffs address Jan. 15 at 4:40 p.m. Thieves used credit cards from a stolen wallet to buy fuel and other items, police said in a news release Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police ask for help to identify truck theft suspects Back to video

The burned out truck was found later.

Police released photos of the truck and two suspects, whom police ask the public to identify. The police contact number is 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.cstip.ca.