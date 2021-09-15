Police ask public's help to locate missing Georgian Bluffs woman

Police continue to search for a 64-year-old Georgian Bluffs woman reported missing about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Grey Bruce OPP issued a public plea Tuesday for assistance in locating Maryanne Epp, whose disappearance police said is described as out of character.

Police had no new details to share about her Wednesday but confirmed they are still actively trying to locate her. She’s 5′ 8”, 130 pounds, has long, dark blonde hair and was last seen wearing a long, grey dress.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via crimestop-gb.org/.