Police called to two collisions near Port Elgin beach

Article content

Saugeen Shores police were called to two collisions at around 4 p.m. Sunday near Port Elgin’s main beach.

Both crashes happened on Green Street between Harbour and Highland streets.

Sgt. Andy Evans said one of the drivers involved in the second collision was seriously injured and airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. The driver’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police called to two collisions near Port Elgin beach Back to video

Police say they would like to speak with anyone who witnessed either of the collisions. Investigators can be reached at 519-832-9200.