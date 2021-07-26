Police called to two collisions near Port Elgin beach

Denis Langlois
The Saugeen Shores Police Service headquarters.
Saugeen Shores police were called to two collisions at around 4 p.m. Sunday near Port Elgin’s main beach.
Both crashes happened on Green Street between Harbour and Highland streets.

Sgt. Andy Evans said one of the drivers involved in the second collision was seriously injured and airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. The driver’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say they would like to speak with anyone who witnessed either of the collisions. Investigators can be reached at 519-832-9200.

