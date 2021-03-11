Police charge Owen Sound woman with stunt driving in Georgian Bluffs
Grey Bruce OPP charged a 26-year-old Owen Sound woman with stunt driving for speeding over 130 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in Georgian Bluffs.
Police stopped the driver Sunday morning just after 9 a.m. on Highway 21 near Jackson Road. According to a police news release, the vehicle was travelling at speeds over 130 km/h.
The driver was served with a Provincial Summons to court, they were issued a seven-day drivers-licence suspension and their vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.
