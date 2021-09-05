Police check 700 drivers in city enforcement blitz Saturday

Article content

Owen Sound police with help from other Grey-Bruce police services checked about 700 drivers for sobriety in the city Saturday night and laid no charges for impaired driving.

Eight roadside screening device checks were completed at police checks throughout the city Saturday night. This enforcement blitz was conducted with the help of officers from South Bruce OPP, Saugeen Shores Police Service, Hanover Police Service and West Grey Police Service.

“The objective of this operation was to provide a strong, visible police presence in the city with a focus on effective enforcement and deterrence of impaired driving and related offences,” a city police news release said Sunday.