Police continuing investigation of Paisley trestle bridge fire
Police are interested in viewing any video surveillance leading to the Willow Creek trestle bridge west of Paisley, after the structure was heavily damaged by a suspicious fire on the weekend.
The South Bruce OPP and South Bruce OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, and are looking for video of the area from between noon on Friday and noon on Sunday.
Firefighters were called to the bridge just before 5 p.m. on Saturday about the fire on the bridge located on the Bruce County rail trail about a kilometre west of the village. They were on scene for about four hours as they battled the blaze. Resources from the Paisley, Saugeen Shores, Walkerton, Tiverton and Bruce Power departments were utilized. Bruce County EMS and OPP were also at the fire, which didn’t result in any injuries.
The bridge is closed until further notice with signs and cement barricades placed on the rail trail blocking access.
A detour for ATVs, cyclists and hikers has been posted on the Bruce County trails site connecting Balaklava Street in Paisley with Bruce Greenock Road North. Staff were to assess the structure for repair needs.
The main construction of the bridge is metal, with railroad ties on top covered in wood deckboards and wooden railings. There was heavy fire damage to the ties, while much of the deckboards and railings were burned away.
Anyone with information that can assist police in their investigation is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A web tip can be submitted at www.cstip.ca