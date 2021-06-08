Police continuing investigation of Paisley trestle bridge fire

Article content

Police are interested in viewing any video surveillance leading to the Willow Creek trestle bridge west of Paisley, after the structure was heavily damaged by a suspicious fire on the weekend.

The South Bruce OPP and South Bruce OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, and are looking for video of the area from between noon on Friday and noon on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the bridge just before 5 p.m. on Saturday about the fire on the bridge located on the Bruce County rail trail about a kilometre west of the village. They were on scene for about four hours as they battled the blaze. Resources from the Paisley, Saugeen Shores, Walkerton, Tiverton and Bruce Power departments were utilized. Bruce County EMS and OPP were also at the fire, which didn’t result in any injuries.

The bridge is closed until further notice with signs and cement barricades placed on the rail trail blocking access.