Police identify dead in Northern Bruce Peninsula boating incident

Police have identified the two people who died in a boating incident in Northern Bruce Peninsula on Saturday.

The two people who were recovered from French Bay, southwest of Miller Lake along the Lake Huron shore, have been named as Shonethan Spencer, 21, of Scarborough, and Ali Haider Shakir Faleeh, 24, of Richmond Hill.

Grey Bruce OPP Const. Nick Wilson said via e-mail on Wednesday that he could not comment on any investigative details as the investigation was ongoing.

Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to a report of a vessel in distress near Donald Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said in a news release.

Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit, OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management Team, Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and Bruce County EMS all assisted Grey Bruce OPP with the incident, it said in the news release.