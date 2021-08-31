Police identify three people who died in crash near Teeswater

South Bruce OPP have identified the three people who died in a crash south of Teeswater on Thursday.

Police responded to the two-vehicle collision between a commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Bruce Rd. 4 and Conc. 2 in the Municipality of South Bruce at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, Rajinder Sandhu, 25, of Brampton was pronounced dead, police said in an update provided Tuesday.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle, Sandra Scarrow, 46, of Huron East, and William Stewart, 56 of the former Culross Township, were both pronounced dead, the release said.

Further updates on the collision will be provided as they become available, police said.

The crash led to the closure of Bruce Rd. 4 and Conc. 2 around the scene for the protection of emergency responders. The roads were later reopened.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Unit were assisting South Bruce OPP with the investigation.

Along with South Bruce OPP, Huron County OPP, South Bruce Rescue – Teeswater Station, and Bruce County EMS responded to the collision.

Hydro crews were also at the scene as a hydro pole was knocked down in the collision, police had said.