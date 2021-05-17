Man's death in Owen Sound investigated as homicide

Article content

A Holland Centre man is dead after an altercation in Owen Sound Sunday night, and police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday Owen Sound police responded to a report of an altercation in the 900 block of 6th Street East. When they arrived they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as Kody Hunter, 22, of Holland Centre, the OPP said in a news release late Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by members of the Owen Sound Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there is no concern for public safety, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owen Sound police at 519-376-1234 or make a report online at www.owensoundpolice.com.

Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477, while a web tip can be made at www.crimestop-gb.org.