Police investigating motorcycle collision in Wiarton Saturday

Scott Dunn
Sep 04, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Grey Bruce OPP
Grey Bruce OPP

A motorcyclist was taken to a London-area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

By 3:30 p.m., police were still investigating at the scene of the crash. Berford Street remained closed between William Street and Jenny Street.

Motorists were able to detour around this incident to the west, using Gould Street and McNaughton Street, a Grey Bruce OPP news release said. No other details were immediately available.

